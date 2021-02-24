Dr. Teresa Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Lee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tustin, CA. They completed their residency with University of California San Diego Medical Center
Locations
Hoag Health Center - Tustin Legacy15000 Kensington Park Dr Ste 200, Tustin, CA 92782 Directions (714) 477-8310Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pmSunday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Lee and so do all of my children. We have followed her for the past 11 years. My 17 year old son trust and confides in her. I would recommend her!
About Dr. Teresa Lee, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1598752974
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
