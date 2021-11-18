Dr. Teresa Law, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Law, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teresa Law, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Locations
Northshore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2112Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Kellogg Cancer Center757 Park Ave W, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 480-3800
NorthShore University HealthSystem7900 Rollins Rd # 1100, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 480-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Proud to leave this review. Dr. Law and her team really helped me get through a difficult time in my life. They listened to me. This is worth repeating. They listened to me. The found the best protocol for me and held my hand throughout the entire process. They change things between cycles to lessen certain side effects. I felt that I was a part of my own care. The team greeted me at every visit. I know that is something that they are supposed to do, but it really helps to see a smile on someone’s face when you are walking into an unpleasant situation. Thank you Dr. Law for your care.
About Dr. Teresa Law, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770572257
Education & Certifications
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Law has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Law accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Law works at
Dr. Law speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Law, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Law appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.