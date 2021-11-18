Overview

Dr. Teresa Law, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Law works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL and Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.