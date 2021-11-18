See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Evanston, IL
Dr. Teresa Law, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Teresa Law, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Law works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL and Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northshore University Health System
    2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2112
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Kellogg Cancer Center
    757 Park Ave W, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 480-3800
  3. 3
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    7900 Rollins Rd # 1100, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 480-3800

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Transitional Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 18, 2021
    Proud to leave this review. Dr. Law and her team really helped me get through a difficult time in my life. They listened to me. This is worth repeating. They listened to me. The found the best protocol for me and held my hand throughout the entire process. They change things between cycles to lessen certain side effects. I felt that I was a part of my own care. The team greeted me at every visit. I know that is something that they are supposed to do, but it really helps to see a smile on someone's face when you are walking into an unpleasant situation. Thank you Dr. Law for your care.
    — Nov 18, 2021
    About Dr. Teresa Law, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770572257
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
    Residency
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
