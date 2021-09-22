See All General Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Teresa Kroeker, MD

General Surgery
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Teresa Kroeker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University of Oklahoma Health Science and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Kroeker works at Texas Thyroid and Parathyroid Center in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Teresa R. Kroeker MD PA
    12319 N Mo Pac Expy Ste 350, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-3912

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Hyperparathyroidism

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Parotidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Temporal Artery Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroglossal Duct Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 22, 2021
    My first visit with Dr. Kroeker was great. She explained in some detail the imaging she used to determine that surgery was the best option for addressing my parathyroid problem. The visit wasn't rushed; she answered all my questions. When she performed the surgery, she was just as patient and detailed in her explanations of the procedure. I would recommend her without reservation.
    Mary McDonald — Sep 22, 2021
    About Dr. Teresa Kroeker, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Toronto -Mount Sinai Hospital|University Of Toronto, Mt. Sinai Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor University|Baylor University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University of Oklahoma Health Science
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Kroeker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kroeker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kroeker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kroeker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kroeker works at Texas Thyroid and Parathyroid Center in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kroeker’s profile.

    Dr. Kroeker has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kroeker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kroeker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kroeker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kroeker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kroeker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

