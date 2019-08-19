Dr. Teresa Hilliard, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilliard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Hilliard, DPM
Overview
Dr. Teresa Hilliard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bladensburg, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Howard University Hospital and UM Capital Region Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Asghar Shaigany MD LLC5632 Annapolis Rd Ste 12, Bladensburg, MD 20710 Directions (301) 390-4440
-
2
Family Podiatry LLC8416 Central Ave, Landover, MD 20785 Directions (301) 390-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard University Hospital
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
First time my visit was very efficient and knowledgeable. She really took care of my wound and feet. High five to the doctor
About Dr. Teresa Hilliard, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1558445379
Education & Certifications
- Washington Dc Vamc
- U Hampton
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Howard University
