Dr. Teresa Hennon, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Teresa Hennon, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University at Buffalo, State University of New York and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Childrens Hospital, Degraff Memorial Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Hennon works at UBMD Internal Medicine in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ubmd Pediatric Outpatient Center (conventus)- Great Lakes Health System
    1001 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 961-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Childrens Hospital
  • Degraff Memorial Hospital
  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Independent Health
    • Lifetime Benefit Solutions
    • MagnaCare
    • Martin's Point
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • North America Administrators (NAA)
    • NovaNet
    • POMCO Group
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Teresa Hennon, MD

    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992969919
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
    Medical Education
    • University at Buffalo, State University of New York
    Undergraduate School
    • Binghamton University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Hennon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hennon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hennon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hennon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hennon works at UBMD Internal Medicine in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hennon’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hennon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hennon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hennon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hennon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

