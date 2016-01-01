Overview

Dr. Teresa Hennon, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University at Buffalo, State University of New York and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Childrens Hospital, Degraff Memorial Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Hennon works at UBMD Internal Medicine in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.