Dr. Teresa Hennon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teresa Hennon, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University at Buffalo, State University of New York and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Childrens Hospital, Degraff Memorial Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Hennon works at
Locations
1
Ubmd Pediatric Outpatient Center (conventus)- Great Lakes Health System1001 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 961-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Childrens Hospital
- Degraff Memorial Hospital
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Independent Health
- Lifetime Benefit Solutions
- MagnaCare
- Martin's Point
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Teresa Hennon, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1992969919
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- University at Buffalo, State University of New York
- Binghamton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hennon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hennon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hennon works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hennon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hennon.
