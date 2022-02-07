See All Plastic Surgeons in Eau Claire, WI
Dr. Teresa Gonzaga, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Teresa Gonzaga, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola Stritch School Of Med Maywood Ill.

Dr. Gonzaga works at Marshfield Clinic Urgent Care in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Brookfield, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marshfield Clinic Health System - Eau Claire
    2116 Craig Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 858-4844
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Sono Bello
    245 S Executive Dr Ste 201, Brookfield, WI 53005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 323-8399
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Feb 07, 2022
    I had some procedures done last Fall and Dr. Gonzaga has done an amazing job. I would do it again. Absolutely satisfied with her work. It was very easy to communicate with her. I was very comfortable. Thank you Dr. Gonzaga!!!
    — Feb 07, 2022
    About Dr. Teresa Gonzaga, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073776928
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Residency
    • Loyola Stritch School Of Med Maywood Ill
    • University Of Wisconsin Madison
    • Plastic Surgery
