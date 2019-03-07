Overview

Dr. Teresa Farrugia, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Farrugia works at Massapequa Neurologic in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.