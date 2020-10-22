See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Parker, CO
Dr. Teresa Etten, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Teresa Etten, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Etten works at Esprit OB/GYN Center in Parker, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO and Castle Rock, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), High Risk Pregnancy and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Esprit OB/GYN Center
    12219 Pine Bluffs Way Ste 101A, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 788-6657
    Parker
    10371 Parkglenn Way Ste 230, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 788-6657
    OB/GYN Center
    10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 788-6657
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Castle Rock
    4386 Trail Boss Dr Ste B, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 788-6657

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 22, 2020
    I have seen Dr. Etten for several years now and she has always shown such grace and compassion towards me. She is extremely knowledgeable in her field and she has much expertise.
    About Dr. Teresa Etten, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1265587224
    Education & Certifications

    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    • Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Etten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Etten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Etten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Etten has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), High Risk Pregnancy and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Etten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Etten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.