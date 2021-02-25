Overview

Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Diaz-Montes works at Jerome Segal, MD, PC in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Ovarian Cysts and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.