Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes, MD
Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Anne Arundel Medical Group Cardiology Specialists888 Bestgate Rd Ste 208, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 949-3401
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Dr. Diaz-Montes is the best doctor you will find! she listens well and is truly concerned about her patients. I highly recommend this doctor !!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicie, University District Hospital
- Hospital Universitario Ruiz Arnau
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico
- Gynecological Oncology
Dr. Diaz-Montes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz-Montes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz-Montes has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Ovarian Cysts and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz-Montes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz-Montes speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz-Montes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz-Montes.
