Dr. Teresa Dews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Dews, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teresa Dews, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Dews works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Euclid Hospital18901 LAKE SHORE BLVD, Cleveland, OH 44119 Directions (216) 692-7543
-
2
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 312-6100
-
3
Hillcrest Medical Office Building I6803 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 312-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Euclid Hospital
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dews?
Dr. Dews has been my pain management doctor for more than 20 years. She’s done everything possible to help with my back pain over the years, and if one procedure wasn’t helpful she didn’t give up on me. She believes in a comprehensive approach to pain management. She bought me years of relief before I finally needed a spinal fusion. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Teresa Dews, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1861506701
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dews accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dews works at
Dr. Dews has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dews. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.