Dr. Teresa Delawter, MD

Psychiatry
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Teresa Delawter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Delawter works at Teresa L. Delawter M.d. P.c. in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Teresa L. Delawter M.d. P.c.
    9108 Church St Unit 486, Manassas, VA 20108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 257-8401

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 31, 2022
    I found her to be straight forward and willing to listen. We were able to identify issues, discuss them, and most importantly worked on how to live, move forward and make plans for the next phase of my life journey. She was exactly who I needed to kick start my recovery and processing of my situation. Her sessions can run over, causing your appointment to be late, but that tells me she’s not cutting off a patient who needs her time. Her staff has always been very pleasant.
    — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Teresa Delawter, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235212200
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Delawter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delawter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delawter works at Teresa L. Delawter M.d. P.c. in Manassas, VA. View the full address on Dr. Delawter’s profile.

    Dr. Delawter has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delawter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Delawter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delawter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delawter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delawter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

