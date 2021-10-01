Dr. Teresa Deangelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deangelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Deangelis, MD
Dr. Teresa Deangelis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Syracuse and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Neurological Associates of Long Island1991 Marcus Ave Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 466-4700
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I took my grandmother to see her. She gave me my grandmother back. I can never thank you enough.
About Dr. Teresa Deangelis, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mount Sinai Med Center
- Winthrop University Hospital
- SUNY Syracuse
- Dartmouth College
Dr. Deangelis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deangelis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deangelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deangelis has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deangelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deangelis speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Deangelis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deangelis.
