Overview

Dr. Teresa Deangelis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Syracuse and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Deangelis works at Neurological Associates of Long Island in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.