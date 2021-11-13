Dr. Teresa Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Dean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teresa Dean, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Dean works at
Locations
Westside Internal Medicine2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 307, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 695-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dean?
My appointments with Dr. Dean are always a pleasure. Her staff is quick to get you checked in and the wait time is minimal. My past experiences visiting other doctors are usually stressful with the anticipation of being poked and prodded but, with Dr. Dean, she always makes me feel comfortable and relaxed. Her passion for health and well being comes across through her vast medical knowledge, great advice, superb recommendations, and excellent bed-side manners. When I leave from a Dr. Dean appointment, I feel totally satisfied and grateful, like a V.I.P. customer, who got 1st class treatment. Thanks again Dr. Dean.
About Dr. Teresa Dean, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1255538781
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.