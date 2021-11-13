See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Teresa Dean, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Teresa Dean, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Dean works at Westside Internal Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Westside Internal Medicine
    2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 307, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 695-2450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Hypogonadism
Abdominal Pain
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 13, 2021
    My appointments with Dr. Dean are always a pleasure. Her staff is quick to get you checked in and the wait time is minimal. My past experiences visiting other doctors are usually stressful with the anticipation of being poked and prodded but, with Dr. Dean, she always makes me feel comfortable and relaxed. Her passion for health and well being comes across through her vast medical knowledge, great advice, superb recommendations, and excellent bed-side manners. When I leave from a Dr. Dean appointment, I feel totally satisfied and grateful, like a V.I.P. customer, who got 1st class treatment. Thanks again Dr. Dean.
    Alethia Foyle — Nov 13, 2021
    About Dr. Teresa Dean, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1255538781
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Internal Medicine
