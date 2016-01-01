Overview

Dr. Teresa Cheng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Cheng works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Sunnyvale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.