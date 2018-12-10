Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teresa Chavez, MD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Chavez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center – Buda and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 16018 W Highway 71 Pass, Austin, TX 78738 Directions (512) 654-3900
- 2 2608 Brockton Dr Ste 150, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 654-4050
-
3
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Marble Falls800 W Highway 71, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (830) 201-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center – Buda
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was extremely fortunate to be referred to Dr. Chavez a number of years ago for a neck-injury. I thought that her professionalism and concern were absolutely top-notch. I am choosy, and over time have done my share of sorting and discarding when physicians or staff disappointed me, or fell short in some way. I have always remembered Dr. Chavez as an outstanding example of everything a physician should be, or strive to be.
About Dr. Teresa Chavez, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
