Dr. Teresa Burtoft, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teresa Burtoft, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Andover, MA. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital, Lowell General - Saints Campus and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Burtoft works at
Locations
Foot Health Center of Merrimack Valley451 Andover St Ste 209, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 686-7623Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 2:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Lowell General - Saints Campus
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Easy, efficient, painless and understanding are the words that come to mind. I'd been dealing with a foot issue for over a year and they booked me asap and I was in the waiting room no longer than 10 minutes. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Teresa Burtoft, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1982715140
Education & Certifications
- Cambridge Hospital Harvard Medical School
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Foot Surgery
