Dr. Teresa Buot-Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Buot-Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Locations
Journey Psych 4545 Shea Blvd Suite 112 Phoenix AZ 852084545 E Shea Blvd Ste 112, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-7110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Teresa Buot-Smith, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1932227675
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Buot-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buot-Smith.
