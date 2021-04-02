Dr. Teresa Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teresa Brown, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Providence, NJ.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
1
Summit Medical Group - 890 Mountain890 Mountain Ave Ste 104, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 224-7488
2
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (407) 987-3029
3
New Brunswick Office125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 769-3152
4
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd # C, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 498-6945
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr. Brown was great when I saw her a year ago about osteopenia. I just tried to book another appointment with her. Unfortunately, she is no longer with SMG, which is my current provider.
About Dr. Teresa Brown, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1194117127
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
