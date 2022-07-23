See All Pediatricians in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Teresa Brady, MD

Pediatrics
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Teresa Brady, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Brady works at Pediatric Professionals in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Professionals
    310 NE TUDOR RD, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 347-0303

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Back Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Back Pain

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 23, 2022
    Dr. Brady is so knowledgeable and so sweet!
    Susan — Jul 23, 2022
    About Dr. Teresa Brady, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205815933
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Brady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brady works at Pediatric Professionals in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Dr. Brady’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

