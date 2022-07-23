Overview

Dr. Teresa Brady, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Brady works at Pediatric Professionals in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.