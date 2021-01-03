Dr. Teresa Bernard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Bernard, MD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Bernard, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 414 Old Hard Rd Ste 104, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 269-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. Really takes the time to listen and teaches you what you need to know to get better. Will recommend to anyone looking for an amazing doctor.
About Dr. Teresa Bernard, MD
- Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernard accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.