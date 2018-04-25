Overview

Dr. Teresa Benacquista, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Benacquista works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction, Gynecomastia and Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.