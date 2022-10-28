Dr. Teresa Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Baker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Texas Tech Physicians1400 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 414-9650Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Texas Healthcare System1501 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 414-9005
- 3 3404 4th Ave Unit D, Canyon, TX 79015 Directions (806) 414-9944
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Baker and her staff were outstanding very prompt, thorough, courteous. They made me feel very comfortable and at ease.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023040227
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
