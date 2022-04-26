Dr. Teresa Pfiefle Avants, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfiefle Avants is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Pfiefle Avants, MD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Pfiefle Avants, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Redlands Community Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 25815 Barton Rd Ste C103, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 799-8620
Loma Linda University Medical Center-murrieta28062 Baxter Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 290-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Redlands Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First off I want to thank Dr. Avant-, her PA and her office staff for being so professional, nice and caring !! I have been thru a lot in the last few months and just want to say I was in very good hands Dr. Avant- did a wonderful job in getting me my life back !! Highly recommend her !!
About Dr. Teresa Pfiefle Avants, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1235254848
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Pfiefle Avants has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pfiefle Avants accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pfiefle Avants has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfiefle Avants. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfiefle Avants.
