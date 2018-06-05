See All Pediatricians in Lighthouse Point, FL
Dr. Teresa Anaya, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Teresa Anaya, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca.

Dr. Anaya works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Lighthouse Point, FL with other offices in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hcmglighthouse Pointholy Cross Hosp
    2100 NE 36th St Ste 101, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
    Holy Cross Medical Group
    1900 E Com Blvd, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 05, 2018
    She is a very thoughtful and knowlegable caregiver and goes above and beyond taking care of my son when in need. Never pushing her views just advises, listens well and makes my son feel comfortable with each visit. Can’t recommend her enough.
    Sabrina in FL — Jun 05, 2018
    About Dr. Teresa Anaya, MD

    Pediatrics
    32 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1518970110
    Education & Certifications

    Chldns Hospital Los Angeles
    Univ Of Ca
