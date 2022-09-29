Overview

Dr. Teresa Alfonso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF THE SCIENCES OF THE SAINT and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami, Larkin Community Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.



Dr. Alfonso works at University Health Care Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.