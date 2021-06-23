Overview

Dr. Terence Witham, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI.



Dr. Witham works at Witham & Associates in Brooklyn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.