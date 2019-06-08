Overview

Dr. Terence Tan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in La Palma, CA. They completed their residency with Lincoln Hospital



Dr. Tan works at Optum - Family Medicine in La Palma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.