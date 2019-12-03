See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Upland, CA
Overview

Dr. Terence Rhone, DO is a Pulmonologist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.

Dr. Rhone works at CAREMARK CARE CENTER in Upland, CA with other offices in Downey, CA, Apple Valley, CA and Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Caremore Health Plan
    141 W Foothill Blvd Ste B, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 296-8800
  2. 2
    Caremore Health Plan
    10000 Lakewood Blvd, Downey, CA 90240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 862-3684
  3. 3
    Caremore Health Plan
    19059 Bear Valley Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 515-5000
  4. 4
    Caremore Medical Group of Tennessee
    2922 COVINGTON PIKE, Memphis, TN 38128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 425-0200

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis

Dec 03, 2019
This Doctor is NUMBER 1 No rushing he takes time you need
John Saffore for Dr Rhone — Dec 03, 2019
About Dr. Terence Rhone, DO

  • Pulmonary Disease
Education & Certifications

  • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Terence Rhone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rhone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rhone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

