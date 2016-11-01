Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terence Rhodes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terence Rhodes, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital, Mckay Dee Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Rhodes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dixie Regional Medical Center544 S 400 E, Saint George, UT 84770 Directions (435) 688-4900
-
2
Teton Valley Hospital120 E Howard St, Driggs, ID 83422 Directions (208) 354-6352
-
3
Mckay-dee Hospital4401 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 688-4900
-
4
Southwest Regional Cancer Clinic600 S Medical Center Dr, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 688-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar City Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rhodes?
My husband had been seeing Dr. Rhodes for several years while he was in WV. My husband had bladder cancer. Dr. Rhodes is an amazing man He is caring and knowledgeable. He saved my husband and is greatly missed. You are very lucky to have him
About Dr. Terence Rhodes, MD
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1124236310
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- WVU/CAMC
- CAMC, WVU School of Medicine
- West Virginia University
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhodes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhodes works at
Dr. Rhodes has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhodes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.