Overview
Dr. Terence O'Keeffe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Oregon Health and Sciences University
Dr. O'Keeffe works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
About Dr. Terence O'Keeffe, MD
- General Surgery
- English, French
- Male
- 1235199407
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health and Sciences University
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Banner University Medical Center Tucson
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. O'Keeffe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. O'Keeffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Keeffe works at
Dr. O'Keeffe has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Keeffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Keeffe speaks French.
Dr. O'Keeffe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Keeffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Keeffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Keeffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.