Dr. Terence O'Connor, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Terence O'Connor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Oconnor Medical Group Llp3075 Southwestern Blvd Ste 100, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 207-0551
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I highly recommend Dr. O'Connor to my family and my friends. He is compassionate and knowledgeable. The office staff is friendly and very responsive.
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. O'Connor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.