Dr. Terence O'Connor, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (19)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Terence O'Connor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. O'Connor works at O'Connor Medical Group LLP in Orchard Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oconnor Medical Group Llp
    3075 Southwestern Blvd Ste 100, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 207-0551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Obesity
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Immunization Administration
Obesity Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.3
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 18, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. O'Connor to my family and my friends. He is compassionate and knowledgeable. The office staff is friendly and very responsive.
    About Dr. Terence O'Connor, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205842184
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Connor works at O'Connor Medical Group LLP in Orchard Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. O'Connor’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

