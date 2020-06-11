Dr. Terence Myckatyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myckatyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terence Myckatyn, MD
Overview
Dr. Terence Myckatyn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6G, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7388
West County Plastic Surgeons1040 N Mason Rd Ste 124, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McKatyn is the God of Plastic Surgery He breathed new life into my daughter with a very detailed 13 hour surgery. My second daughter needs surgery. She wants Dr McKatyn too.
About Dr. Terence Myckatyn, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
