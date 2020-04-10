Overview

Dr. Terence McDonald, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. McDonald works at Imperial Point Podiatry Assocs in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.