Dr. Terence McDonald, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terence McDonald, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terence McDonald, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. McDonald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Imperial Point Podiatry Assoc. Inc.6405 N Federal Hwy Ste 405, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 771-5900
-
2
Multi-specialty Physician Services10446 Taft St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 431-6050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDonald?
Outstanding. My father was treated with the utmost respect and the office manager Leslie is phenomenal
About Dr. Terence McDonald, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023098415
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald works at
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McDonald speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.