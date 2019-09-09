Dr. Terence Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terence Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Terence Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Washington Hospital.
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 498-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lin is amazingly wonderful. He is thoughtful and caring. He does superb work. My life is so much nicer now given his amazing work as a cardiologist. Very nice family man.
About Dr. Terence Lin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.