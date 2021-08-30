Overview

Dr. Terence Gray, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Gray works at Maine Comprehensive Pain Management in Scarborough, ME with other offices in South Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.