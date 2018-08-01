Dr. Terence Edgar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terence Edgar, MD
Dr. Terence Edgar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Prevea Health2700 E Enterprise Ave Ste B, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 272-1270
Prevea Manitowoc Health Center4810 Expo Dr, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Directions (920) 272-1270
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 272-1270
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend him to anyone!!! He goes above and beyond. We had to drive well over an hour to see him and he actually recommended places for us to visit (locally) it was the best girls day my daughter and i had in awhile
About Dr. Terence Edgar, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- H.F. Verwoerd Hospital|U Wis Hosp - Clins
- Kalafong Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edgar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edgar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Edgar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edgar.
