Dr. Terence Edgar, MD

Neurology
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Terence Edgar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Edgar works at Prevea Health in Appleton, WI with other offices in Manitowoc, WI and Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prevea Health
    2700 E Enterprise Ave Ste B, Appleton, WI 54913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 272-1270
  2. 2
    Prevea Manitowoc Health Center
    4810 Expo Dr, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 272-1270
  3. 3
    Prevea Allouez Health Center
    1821 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 272-1270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Wada Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Epilepsy
Wada Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 01, 2018
    I would recommend him to anyone!!! He goes above and beyond. We had to drive well over an hour to see him and he actually recommended places for us to visit (locally) it was the best girls day my daughter and i had in awhile
    Ashly in Greenville, WI — Aug 01, 2018
    About Dr. Terence Edgar, MD

    • Neurology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679506091
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
    • H.F. Verwoerd Hospital|U Wis Hosp - Clins
    • Kalafong Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Epilepsy, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terence Edgar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edgar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Edgar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edgar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edgar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edgar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

