Dr. Terence Doorly, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Terence Doorly, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Doorly works at North Shore Physicians Group Neurosurgery and Spine in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Compression Fracture Repair and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 08, 2022
    He is God?? Love him!
    — Jan 08, 2022
    About Dr. Terence Doorly, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346296258
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Michael'S Hospital|Wellesley Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital for Sick Children|Royal College of Surgeons|St Laurence's Hospital|Toronto General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St James Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terence Doorly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doorly is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Doorly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doorly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Doorly works at North Shore Physicians Group Neurosurgery and Spine in Peabody, MA.

    Dr. Doorly has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Compression Fracture Repair and Low Back Pain, and more.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Doorly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doorly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doorly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

