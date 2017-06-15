Overview

Dr. Terence Chen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Diablo Neurosurgical Med Grp in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.