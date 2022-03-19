Dr. Terence Chapman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terence Chapman, MD
Overview
Dr. Terence Chapman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Locations
Lexington Urology - Northeast Columbia3016 Longtown Commons Dr Ste 205, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 739-3660
Lexington Urology - West Columbia222 E Medical Ln Ste 101, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 739-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Both the in-office visits and the biopsy were done in an informative manner. Dr. Chapman does not rush his explanations and is a very relaxing and caring physician. This is a scary procedure, and he did a tremendous job.
About Dr. Terence Chapman, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapman has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.