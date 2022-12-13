Dr. Terence Bredeweg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bredeweg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terence Bredeweg, DPM
Overview
Dr. Terence Bredeweg, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Allegan, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital.
Locations
Allegan Office305 Thomas St, Allegan, MI 49010 Directions (269) 673-8757Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kalamazoo Podiatry333 Turwill Ln, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 Directions (269) 373-1019Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
young doesnt mean inexperienced nor unprofessional
About Dr. Terence Bredeweg, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Wyandotte
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
