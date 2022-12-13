Overview

Dr. Terence Bredeweg, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Allegan, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital.



Dr. Bredeweg works at Bronson Advanced Cardiac Healthcare in Allegan, MI with other offices in Kalamazoo, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.