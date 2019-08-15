Overview

Dr. Terence Bertele, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERUGIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with MedStar St. Mary's Hospital and UM Charles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bertele works at Chesapeake and Washington Heart Care in Waldorf, MD with other offices in Prince Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.