Dr. Terence Bertele, MD
Overview
Dr. Terence Bertele, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERUGIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with MedStar St. Mary's Hospital and UM Charles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Chesapeake & Washington Heart Care PC12070 Old Line Ctr Ste 303, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (410) 535-1999
Chesapeake And Washington Heart Care110 Hospital Rd Ste 215, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Directions (410) 535-8262
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar St. Mary's Hospital
- UM Charles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a wonderful compassionate Dr treats you like a friend, not a patient. Has been my husband’s cardiologist for many years and a friend of mine. They both said he was great, I agree!!!! His staff is extremely kind and helpful. So glad for him ??
About Dr. Terence Bertele, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Italian
- 1326039579
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PERUGIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bertele has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bertele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bertele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bertele has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bertele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bertele speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertele.
