Overview

Dr. Terence Angtuaco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their fellowship with Rush-Presby-St Luke's Med Ctr



Dr. Angtuaco works at Premier Gastroenterology in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.