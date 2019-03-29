Dr. Terence Angtuaco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angtuaco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terence Angtuaco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terence Angtuaco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their fellowship with Rush-Presby-St Luke's Med Ctr
Dr. Angtuaco works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Gastrenterology10915 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste B, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 747-2828Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angtuaco?
This doctor and his staff are very knowledgeable and met every expectation!
About Dr. Terence Angtuaco, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1497790877
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presby-St Luke's Med Ctr
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angtuaco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angtuaco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angtuaco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angtuaco works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Angtuaco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angtuaco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angtuaco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angtuaco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.