Overview

Dr. Tequa Salehi-Rad, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Western University Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Salehi-Rad works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Parker, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.