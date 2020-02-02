Overview

Dr. Teofilo Dauhajre Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Dauhajre Jr works at Dr. Teofilo Dauhajre in North Bergen, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.