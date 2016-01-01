Dr. Isaacson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teofilita Isaacson, MD
Overview
Dr. Teofilita Isaacson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Isaacson works at
Locations
Mineola259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3853
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Teofilita Isaacson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1326069303
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Brooklyn Jewish Hosp
- Vet Meml Hosp
- U of the East
- Neonatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isaacson works at
Dr. Isaacson speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
