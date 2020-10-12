See All Urologists in Bala Cynwyd, PA
Dr. Teodora Schellato, DO

Urology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Teodora Schellato, DO is an Urology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Georgia Campus and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Schellato works at Lankenau Medical Center in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urologic Consultants of Southeastern Pennsylvania Llp
    1 Presidential Blvd Ste 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 667-3020
  2. 2
    Mercy Urology Associates
    231n N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 762-3200
  3. 3
    Midlantic Lab - Ucsepa
    7604 Central Ave Ste 104, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 745-4130
  4. 4
    Hahnemann Office
    231 N Broad St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 762-3200
  5. 5
    Hahnemann University Hospital Campus
    232 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 762-3200

  • Temple University Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Polyuria Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 12, 2020
    The last visit I'd left Had an anxiety attack. They asked if I could come in at 1230 instead of 130 I sat there an hour and two minutes. Sad To wait that long
    Robin Willmes — Oct 12, 2020
    About Dr. Teodora Schellato, DO

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1184839698
    Education & Certifications

    • Pcom, and Albert Einstein
    • Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Georgia Campus
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers University
    • Urological Surgery
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.