Dr. Teodora Schellato, DO
Dr. Teodora Schellato, DO is an Urology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Georgia Campus and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Schellato works at
Locations
1
Urologic Consultants of Southeastern Pennsylvania Llp1 Presidential Blvd Ste 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (610) 667-3020
2
Mercy Urology Associates231n N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 762-3200
3
Midlantic Lab - Ucsepa7604 Central Ave Ste 104, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 745-4130
4
Hahnemann Office231 N Broad St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 762-3200
5
Hahnemann University Hospital Campus232 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 762-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
The last visit I'd left Had an anxiety attack. They asked if I could come in at 1230 instead of 130 I sat there an hour and two minutes. Sad To wait that long
About Dr. Teodora Schellato, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1184839698
Education & Certifications
- Pcom, and Albert Einstein
- Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Georgia Campus
- Rutgers University
- Urological Surgery
