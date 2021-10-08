Overview

Dr. Teodora Kurteva, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Andover, MA. They graduated from RICHARD STOCKTON COLLEGE OF NEW JERSEY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Kurteva works at Northeast Urologic Surgery in North Andover, MA with other offices in Haverhill, MA and Salem, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.