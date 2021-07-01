See All Psychiatrists in Manchester, CT
Dr. Teodora Andrei, MD

Psychiatry
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Teodora Andrei, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Andrei works at ReSolutions in Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Genoa Healthcare LLC
    444 Center St, Manchester, CT 06040 (860) 646-3888

  • Manchester Memorial Hospital

Schizophrenia
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
    Jul 01, 2021
    Dr Andrei is very compassionate and caring. She always explains things throughly. She always takes my thoughts, feelings and concerns when deciding on treatment. Dr Andrei is a great listener and I never feel rushed during my appointments. I would and have recommended Dr Andrei
    Marcie — Jul 01, 2021
    About Dr. Teodora Andrei, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912065715
    • FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
    Dr. Teodora Andrei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andrei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andrei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

