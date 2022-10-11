Dr. Teodor Pitea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teodor Pitea, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Teodor Pitea, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Interventional Endoscopy Associates in collaboration with Honor Health9059 W Lake Pleasant Pkwy Bldg C, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (623) 300-9011Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been going to Dr. Pitea for several years and he is one of my favorite doctors! He has done several procedures for me. He is so knowledgeable and caring. Do hope he never retires!!!!
About Dr. Teodor Pitea, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1710193016
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital
- University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu
- None (trained under British system)
Dr. Pitea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitea has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Ileus and Pyloric Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pitea speaks Romanian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitea.
