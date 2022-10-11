Overview

Dr. Teodor Pitea, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Pitea works at Interventional Endoscopy Associates in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Ileus and Pyloric Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.