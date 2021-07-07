See All Dermatologists in Redwood City, CA
Dr. Teo Soleymani, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Teo Soleymani, MD is a Dermatologist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Soleymani works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Redondo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stanford University Department of Dermatology
    450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 721-7190
    Ucla Entertainment Ind Medgrp
    5767 W Century Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 937-8555
    Redondo Beach - Primary & Specialty Care
    514 N Prospect Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 937-8555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Aging Face
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Aging Face

Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 07, 2021
    I can't say enough good, great things about Dr. Soleymani. He instantly put my mind at ease. I recently was diagnosed with skin cancer. “Basal Cell Carcinoma” I had a horrible experience during just the biopsy (performed by someone other than Dr, Soleymani) Then going into my scheduled surgery I thought, as the doctors were drawing on my leg that they would have to take way more healthy skin tissue than I had originally thought, 4-6 inches long by an inch wide, since it was near my knee to allow for bending and it would take a long time to heal. Dr. Soleymani spoke to me about what he was thinking as a a solution and also listened to me. He offered me options -one was to do MOHs at his offices in Redondo. I took this option. The doctor only had to take a little more than what was there and no stitches. I feel so grateful for my doctor I had to say thank you to Dr. Teo Soleymani! He also has an amazing staff. Heather
    Heather — Jul 07, 2021
    About Dr. Teo Soleymani, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447679865
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU, The Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology
    Residency
    • Stanford University Department of Dermatology
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca
    Undergraduate School
    • U.C.L.A.
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teo Soleymani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soleymani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soleymani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soleymani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Soleymani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soleymani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soleymani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soleymani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

