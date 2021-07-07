Dr. Teo Soleymani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soleymani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teo Soleymani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teo Soleymani, MD is a Dermatologist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Soleymani works at
Locations
-
1
Stanford University Department of Dermatology450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 721-7190
-
2
Ucla Entertainment Ind Medgrp5767 W Century Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 937-8555
-
3
Redondo Beach - Primary & Specialty Care514 N Prospect Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 937-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soleymani?
I can't say enough good, great things about Dr. Soleymani. He instantly put my mind at ease. I recently was diagnosed with skin cancer. “Basal Cell Carcinoma” I had a horrible experience during just the biopsy (performed by someone other than Dr, Soleymani) Then going into my scheduled surgery I thought, as the doctors were drawing on my leg that they would have to take way more healthy skin tissue than I had originally thought, 4-6 inches long by an inch wide, since it was near my knee to allow for bending and it would take a long time to heal. Dr. Soleymani spoke to me about what he was thinking as a a solution and also listened to me. He offered me options -one was to do MOHs at his offices in Redondo. I took this option. The doctor only had to take a little more than what was there and no stitches. I feel so grateful for my doctor I had to say thank you to Dr. Teo Soleymani! He also has an amazing staff. Heather
About Dr. Teo Soleymani, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1447679865
Education & Certifications
- NYU, The Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology
- Stanford University Department of Dermatology
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Univ Of Ca
- U.C.L.A.
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soleymani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soleymani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soleymani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soleymani works at
Dr. Soleymani speaks Armenian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Soleymani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soleymani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soleymani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soleymani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.